PNC Hit With $2.4M Verdict Over Customer Attack On Worker

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:36 PM EST) -- PNC Bank has been hit with $2.4 million in compensatory damages at a New Jersey state trial over claims the financial institution failed to protect a former employee from a male customer who sexually harassed female staffers and customers for years before ultimately assaulting her. An Essex County jury handed down the verdict Monday in favor of former PNC Bank wealth manager Damara Scott with respect to the purported misconduct of since-deceased customer Patrick Pignatello, according to Scott's attorney, Nancy Erika Smith of Smith Mullin PC. With their decision, jurors said an employer "can't turn a blind eye to sexual harassment...

