Shippers Lose Bid To Split Trial In $187M Daimler Cartel Suit

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 7:14 PM GMT) -- A London judge refused Tuesday to split an upcoming trial over Daimler AG's price-fixing allegations against 13 car shippers to determine their liability before the loss, concluding that doing so would cause delays and be unfair to the automaker. Judge Simon Bryan said in the High Court action that Daimler’s $187 million damages claim against shipping companies — which were fined by the European Commission for their involvement in a cartel that rigged the price of roll-on, roll-off cargo services — will be heard at one 10-week trial starting in October 2021. The judge ruled that separating it into two would be “inappropriate.”...

