Saints' Locker Designer Looks To Sack Rival's Patent Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- A Texas locker manufacturer is asking a federal judge to toss out its archrival's copyright and patent infringement suit, arguing the allegedly stolen and ripped-off locker room designs and elements it used for a New Orleans Saints project are standard in the industry and unpatentable. Hollman Inc. submitted two motions Monday asking a Texas federal court to dismiss the claims and find one patent-in-suit invalid due to prior use. In its motion to dismiss, Hollman turned the suit around and accused rival Longhorn Locker Co. LLC of being the true infringer because its founders had worked at Hollman before starting the company....

