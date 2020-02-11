Anti-Doping Agency Gets Partial Win In Soccer Pro's Libel Suit

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 10:36 PM GMT) -- A London judge handed down a preliminary decision Tuesday in a libel case brought by a Premier League footballer against the World Anti-Doping Agency, largely siding with the organization on the meaning of emails sent to journalists at major news organizations. High Court Judge Karen Steyn rejected arguments by the French player, Mamadou Sakho, that emailed statements from WADA — which were republished widely by the Telegraph and Guardian newspapers — can be read as saying he "culpably and/or recklessly" took performance-enhancing drugs and should have been punished more strongly. "The hypothetical reasonable reader, with some interest in sport, would not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS