Skadden Atty Says He Shouldn't Be DQ'd In Spoofing Case

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- A Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorney told an Illinois federal judge that his past work as enforcement director for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission doesn't conflict with his defense of former JPMorgan executive Michael Nowak in a spoofing case. Fighting against prosecutors' assertions of a conflict, David Meister argued he was not "personally and substantially" involved in a five-year CFTC probe focused on complaints of long-term suppression of prices of silver futures. He told the court Monday the investigation began before he joined the agency — which has never raised concerns about a conflict — and was...

