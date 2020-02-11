Atty Can't Duck Ex-Firm's Fraud Debt, Mass. Top Court Rules

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- An attorney cannot escape a $255,000 judgment levied against a professional corporation in which he was the lone shareholder because he dissolved the PC and started a sole proprietorship in an apparent effort to avoid paying up, Massachusetts' top court ruled Tuesday. In a unanimous, narrowly tailored opinion reversing a lower court order, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court found that Robert Kelley made no material changes to his law practice when he closed up shop on his RKelley Law PC, filed for Chapter 7 protection and struck out on his own. The fact that he did so the day following a...

