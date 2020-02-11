Frito-Lay Hit With Wrongful Death Suit Over Factory Toxins

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- A Texas resident has filed a wrongful death suit against Frito-Lay, claiming his deceased father worked at a Jackson, Mississippi, plant for decades before developing lung cancer that was "in all probability a result of toxic exposure" from the job. Reggie Orlando Ruffin filed the suit against Frito-Lay North America Inc. in Texas federal court on Monday on behalf of his late father, Jimmie Lee Ruffin. The brief complaint says Jimmie Lee worked at Frito-Lay's Jackson plant from 1974 until 1999 as a machine operator and pest control worker, and then passed away in 2010 due to lung cancer. Reggie said that at the time of his father's...

