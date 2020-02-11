Judge Pans 'Petty Disputes' As King & Spalding Trial Looms

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge refused Tuesday to allow briefing on whether King & Spalding LLP can use the term “misconduct” in an ex-associate's upcoming wrongful termination trial, warning both sides not to bother the court with "petty disputes." In her order, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni denied David Joffe’s request to file a supplemental motion in limine about whether King & Spalding could use the word “misconduct” to describe his behavior in the case, saying that "further briefing is unwarranted on what is essentially a non-issue." "The parties are reminded that they should be capable of resolving petty disputes without...

