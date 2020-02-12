'Stop' Is Enough For Hospital Battery Suit, Mass. Court Says

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- A patient asking a doctor to stop a medical procedure could sue for battery if the physician continues his or her work, according to a Massachusetts appeals court that says a case filed by the family of a terminal cancer patient can go forward against Brigham and Women's Hospital. The court said doctors and other medical staff could be responsible for battery against a patient getting treatment or tests if the person asks to stop and it's feasible to do so, Appeals Court Judge Vickie L. Henry wrote in Tuesday's opinion. "Here, a reasonable jury could find that saying stop or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS