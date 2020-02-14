Berger Singerman Builds Construction Law Group In Florida

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- Florida business law firm Berger Singerman LLP said it has built a construction practice group that will represent clients across all phases of projects, from transactions and contract negotiation to dispute resolution. Berger Singerman said on Feb. 11 that it launched an 11-member construction law practice group, whose litigation arm is based in South Florida and is led by partners Stephanie Chaissan and Jeffrey Wertman. The group unites the practices of various attorneys at the firm who were already working on construction issues, Chaissan told Law360. Following the deadly collapse of the Florida International University pedestrian bridge in 2018, Berger Singerman...

