'Forever Chemical' Litigation Is Here To Stay: A Cheat Sheet

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- A group of chemicals used widely for decades without controversy has exploded to the forefront of class action litigation and state actions that aim to force chemical makers to pay huge sums to clean up groundwater and monitor potential cancer links. Dubbed "forever chemicals," per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFASs, have gone from ubiquitous workhorses used in products like firefighting foam and non-stick pan coatings to tempting targets for plaintiffs, with the potential for billions worth of liability. A growing number of lawsuits target chemical manufacturers like DuPont de Nemours Inc., The Chemours Co. and 3M Co. with claims of environmental contamination,...

