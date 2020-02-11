Silver Co. Agrees To $41.5M Settlement In Tax Dispute

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- A Canadian silver firm accused of hiding a $207 million tax charge from investors who filed a class action against it has asked a California federal court to enter a $41.5 million settlement in the case, according to recent court documents. Attorneys for the class members, who purchased stock from Silver Wheaton Corp. during the period when they say it concealed the tax charge, asked a California federal court Monday to approve the resolution. “The proposed settlement grants the class a substantial recovery while avoiding the risks attendant with continued litigation,” class legal representative Laurence M. Rosen said in the court...

