Doctor To Face Revived Suit Over Missed Cancer Diagnosis

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court on Tuesday revived a suit accusing a cardiologist of failing to timely diagnose a longtime patient's deadly kidney cancer, saying there is a factual dispute as to the last date the doctor treated the patient. A five-judge Appellate Division panel for the First Department unanimously reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing Danny Woo and his practice group, Williamsbridge Cardiology, of failing to recognize that a cyst showing up on an MRI of patient Narace Dookhie could be renal cancer and failing to refer the patient to a specialist or otherwise diagnose the cancer in 2006....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS