'Predator' Gets Nearly 12 Years For $11.2M Hedge Fund Fraud

Law360, New York (February 11, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a recidivist con man with almost 12 years in prison Tuesday for an $11.2 million swindle in which he tricked investors into thinking they were backing his hedge fund, only to use their money on luxuries including a Maserati rental and tropical trips. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III ordered Nicholas J. Genovese, 54, to make $11.2 million in restitution upon completing a prison sentence of 140 months — or nearly 12 years. "He needs to be out of society," Judge Pauley said. "He is a danger to the community — truly a predator unlike...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS