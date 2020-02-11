Netflix Can't Kill 'Choose Your Own Adventure' TM Case

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:38 PM EST) -- Netflix Inc. lost a bid Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit that claims the company’s interactive movie “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” infringed the trademark rights to the once-popular "Choose Your Own Adventure" book series. The streaming giant had argued that the lawsuit, filed last year, needed to be tossed at the outset because of the First Amendment, which typically makes it difficult to sue for infringement over the use of trademarks in movies and other creative works. But a Vermont federal judge ruled that Chooseco LLC, a company that relaunched the 1980s book series in 2005, had shown enough to avoid such early...

