Mass. Pot Regulator Can Get Info On Cos. In Bribery Scandal

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said he will allow prosecutors to share information with the state's marijuana regulator about a group of unnamed marijuana vendors implicated in a bribery scandal involving a local mayor. U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock signed off Monday on an altered protective order over information coming out of the case against former Falls River, Massachusetts, mayor Jasiel Correia, allowing the Cannabis Control Commission to receive reports from investigators' interviews with five different marijuana vendors tied to Correia's case. The vendors have not been identified publicly. "The CCC understands that it is permitted to use the protected information in...

