$50B Yukos Awards Against Russia Revived By Dutch Court

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 9:32 AM GMT) -- A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday revived the record-breaking $50 billion in arbitral awards issued to former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. that stemmed from Russia’s dismantling of the oil giant, overturning a 2016 decision finding that Russia had never consented to the arbitration. A Dutch court has reinstated a lawsuit against former Russian oil giant Yukos. (AP) The Hague Court of Appeal concluded that a lower court was wrong when it decided that the Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal that issued the awards lacked jurisdiction. Other arguments raised by Russia similarly fell short, including an allegation that the awards violated...

