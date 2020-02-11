Feds Indict Crypto Scheme Operator In $33M Fraud

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- Ohio resident Michael Ackerman was indicted in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday for allegedly masterminding a scheme in which he raised more than $33 million from more than 150 investors by promoting a cryptocurrency trading algorithm he said would generate "extraordinary profits." In addition to charges of wire fraud and money laundering brought by the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed civil complaints against Ackerman. "Today's arrest should remind would-be investors to take extreme caution and thoroughly vet investment opportunities, especially...

