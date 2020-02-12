7 Key Elements Of An Employer Immigration Program

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- In the past, many employers have considered providing immigration sponsorship for a candidate as a last resort — something they might do for a particularly compelling candidate, or if there was really no other choice — but they would not specifically recruit foreign national candidates. Now, especially with unemployment at historic lows and many industries in a period of rapid growth, employers are rethinking the way they view candidates who require immigration sponsorship, considering international candidates to be a talent-rich applicant pool that should not be overlooked. But as employers hire more foreign national employees, they often find themselves managing an...

