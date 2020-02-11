Starks Spotlights FCC's Role In Training Digital Workforce

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks on Tuesday said his agency must help low-skilled workers obtain the tools necessary to remain in the workforce in the wake of emerging technologies that threaten their jobs. During a roundtable Starks convened on the future of low-skill jobs in the digital age, he sought input on how his agency can partner with advocacy organizations and other parts of the government to boost vulnerable Americans' work prospects. Starks, a Democrat, said his agency has a responsibility to weigh the human impact of emerging technology just as much as it does the deployment of infrastructure that enables new digital technologies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS