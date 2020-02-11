PSEG Hit With NJ Suit Over Unwanted Telemarketing Calls

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. was smacked Tuesday with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court alleging that the energy company made prerecorded telemarketing calls to thousands of consumers' cellphones without their prior consent, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Plaintiff Carrie Muller said in the complaint that she received about six such automated calls from PSEG over the past year, even though her number has been registered on the National Do-Not-Call Registry since 2011. Muller accused the company of showing "no regard for consumers' privacy rights." "To promote its services, defendant engages in unsolicited marketing, harming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS