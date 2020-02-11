Suit Says Arizona Beverage's Gummies Are Not 'All Natural'

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- A New York resident has hit Arizona Beverage Co. with a proposed class action over its "all natural" gummy snacks, claiming the labeling amounts to false advertising because the gummies contain several synthetic ingredients. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Christopher Silva said the marketing and advertising for Arizona's "All Natural Fruit Snacks" are "centered around claims that appeal to health-conscious consumers, i.e. that their product is 'all natural.'" "However, defendants' advertising and marketing campaign is false, deceptive, and misleading because the product contains synthetic ingredients," he said. Silva is seeking to represent a New York class as well as individual classes...

