DC Circ. Affirms Convictions In $5M Tax Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the convictions of two people who helped a bus driver pilfer millions of dollars from the Federal Treasury by stealing people's identities, filing for fraudulent tax refunds and working with a crooked bank teller, calling any error by prosecutors in the case "harmless." A D.C. federal circuit panel, in an opinion written by Senior Circuit Judge Arthur Raymond Randolph, rejected a laundry list of arguments by the defendants and ultimately affirmed their convictions and sentences following a de novo review. The identity theft and tax fraud scheme came to light in 2010 when a postal inspector detected...

