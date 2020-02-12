Navy Awards Aviation Tech Co. $82.9M Contract

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Virginia-based aviation technology company was awarded a $82.9 million contract to test and evaluate warfare systems on U.S. Navy aircraft, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday. The contract that was awarded to veteran-owned small business Tekla Research Inc. requires the company to test and evaluate existing aircraft and prototypes to improve their systems at five naval stations, the DOD said. The department said Tekla will be conducting testing in Maryland, California, Virginia and New Jersey. The expected completion date for the project is in March 2025, it said. The deal is fixed price but cost reimbursable, with indefinite delivery...

