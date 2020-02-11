USTR Blasts 'Persistent Overreaching' Of WTO Appeals Wing

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- The Trump administration issued a report on Tuesday slamming the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body, accusing the panel of “persistent overreaching” amid a tug-of-war over the body’s future. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer claimed in the report that the WTO’s Appellate Body had overstepped its authority with “erroneous interpretations” of international trade agreements in addition to “failing to comply with WTO rules” and “addressing issues it has no authority to address.” “There is no legitimacy under our democratic, constitutional system for the nation to submit to a rule imposed by three individuals sitting in Geneva, with neither agreement by the United...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS