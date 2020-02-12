3rd Circ. Reverses Pipeline Payments To Pa. Landowners

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- A UGI Corp. unit has knocked down rulings ordering it to pay more than $380,000 combined to two sets of property owners for taking land for a roughly 34-mile natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania after the Third Circuit in a precedential opinion said a district court improperly relied on "speculative" testimony from the landowners' expert. In its opinion Tuesday vacating those 2018 judgments, a Third Circuit panel said U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann abused his discretion in admitting and relying on the testimony of expert Don Paul Shearer, who cited the "stigma" of property being located near the pipeline in...

