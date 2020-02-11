Salvi Schostok Atty, 32, Dies In Wisconsin Auto Collision

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:18 PM EST) -- Elizabeth Olszewski, an associate attorney for Chicago personal injury powerhouse Salvi Schostok & Pritchard PC, has died in a car collision in Wisconsin, the firm announced Tuesday. She was 32. A native of Union Grove, Wisconsin, Olszewski had been with the firm for seven years. A report from the Journal Times in Racine said she was traveling with her family in Yorkville, Wisconsin, after seeing a performance of “The Lion King” on Sunday when their SUV collided head-on with another SUV that had crossed the centerline of Highway 20. The Journal Times reported that nine people were injured in the collision,...

