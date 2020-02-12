Insurer Says Amerisure, Liberty Mutual Liable For Faulty Work

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- Old Republic General Insurance Co. is urging an Illinois federal judge to rule that Amerisure Insurance Co. and a Liberty Mutual unit are on the hook for an underlying suit over alleged shoddy construction work at a Michigan mall. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Old Republic says Amerisure and Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. owe a duty to defend and indemnify Rockford Construction Co., an Old Republic policyholder, in an underlying case in Michigan federal court because two subcontractors on the mall project agreed to add Rockford to their policies with the pair of insurers. Old Republic says it renewed its...

