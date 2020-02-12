Old Navy Hit With Suit Over Sales Pricing 'Gimmick'

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- Old Navy concocted a scheme to artificially inflate the original prices of its clothing during in-store sales to trick consumers into thinking prices had been cut, according to a putative class action removed to New Jersey federal court Tuesday. Consumers allege that the retail giant has a “uniform policy” of misrepresenting the value of sales by fabricating base prices using a standardized formula and listing them alongside clothing items. The falsely advertised prices are visible not only on in-store advertising, streamed across signs and banners, but also on accompanying printed receipts that calculate an “illusory” amount saved, shoppers say in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS