9th Circ. Puts Ariz. Voting Regs Ruling On Hold

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday said it would pause its mandate of last month’s full-court ruling that Arizona’s rejection of out-of-precinct ballots and a state law preventing third-party ballot collection discriminated against Native American, Hispanic and African American voters in the state. The court granted the stay while Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asks the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Jan. 27 split en banc opinion that handed a win to the Democratic National Committee. Brnovich argued that his upcoming petition for certiorari will present a substantial question to the Supreme Court and that the high court “could easily disagree...

