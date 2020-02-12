Florida Paint Co. Wants Judge DQ'd From Wage Dispute

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Florida painting company asked Tuesday to disqualify a magistrate judge from determining attorney fees as part of a wage claims settlement, arguing that because the judge oversaw a settlement conference, she was privy to confidential information that could damage her impartiality. J&J Inc., which does business as Eagle Painting, asked to disqualify U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle for the limited purpose of conducting a fairness hearing on the tentative settlement that resolves the workers’ Fair Labor Standards Act claims and the determination of a reasonable fee and cost award. Eagle Painting and its owners, Janet and John Field, argue that...

