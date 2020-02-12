Austin Urges Court To Allow Sanctuary Endorsement Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- The city of Austin, Texas, has urged a federal judge not to toss its challenge of a state law prohibiting local officials from endorsing limits on federal immigration enforcement law, arguing that it is an "independent actor" of the state with free speech rights to assert against it. The state of Texas argued in a recent motion to dismiss that it is constitutional to bar cities and city officials from endorsing anti-enforcement laws because cities are subordinate entities to the state, and therefore the state was only "controlling its own expression." But Austin countered Tuesday that the free speech of its officials was...

