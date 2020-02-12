Dallas Firm Can't Get $200K Contingency Fee Under Oral Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has upheld a trial court's decision that a former client doesn't owe a Dallas-based law firm more than $200,000 in contingency fees because the two parties didn't properly set out the fee and agree to it in writing, as required by law. A Fifth Court of Appeals three-judge panel on Tuesday ruled that an oral agreement between the Law Offices of Andrew L. Jones PC and ex-client Leslie Schachar amending a written contract did not pass muster as a legally binding agreement. Since the oral agreement changed the type of contingency fee, and therefore the underlying agreement,...

