High Rise Dwellers Lose Appeal Over Tate Museum Voyeurs

Law360, London (February 12, 2020, 7:04 PM GMT) -- London residents of luxury apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows visible to members of the public visiting the neighboring Tate Modern museum don’t have a privacy case for nuisance under the law, the Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday. The appellate court found that museum visitors engaging in “mere overlooking” into the nearby apartments from a new extension built at the popular modern art museum is not enough to support a cause of action for private nuisance — when a person doing something on his or her own property is found to be a nuisance to a neighbor. The law, the court said, “does...

