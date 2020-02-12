Intel The Latest Chipmaker To Face IP Suit From ParkerVision

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Intel is the latest to be hit with a patent lawsuit brought by ParkerVision Inc., which has also sued Samsung, Apple and Qualcomm, over allegations the Intel chips used in the newest iPhones infringe several of ParkerVision's patents for radio-frequency technology. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Texas federal court, Florida-based patent holder ParkerVision says Intel has made and sold radio-frequency chips for connecting smartphone devices to cellular networks that infringe eight of its patents. The new lawsuit claims Intel is following on the heels of another chipmaker, Qualcomm, which ParkerVision has sued over different patents. Though the case against Qualcomm...

