Senator Presses FCC On Provider's Rural Broadband Buildout

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Wednesday called on the FCC to make sure an internet service provider that received federal funds to build out broadband in rural Missouri makes good on its obligation. Hawley wrote to Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, to ask that the agency examine Wisper ISP Inc.'s infrastructure buildout in the senator's home state, for which the company received $176 million — one of the largest awards under the FCC's Connect America program. The company's top executive, however, said Wednesday that it doesn't have the federal funds in hand yet. Completion is a major priority because there...

