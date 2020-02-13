Farmers Say Judge Conflicted In Syngenta Malpractice Row

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- A group of corn farmers suing their former attorneys have asked the Kansas federal judge overseeing the proposed class action to step aside, saying that it is a conflict of interest for him to oversee the case after also presiding over the underlying multidistrict litigation against Syngenta AG. The corn growers argued in a motion Wednesday that U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum was himself a witness to the alleged lies that the law firms, including Johnson Law Group, Hovland and Rasmus PLLC and Dewald Deaver PC, told to their clients and to the court as part of an alleged scheme...

