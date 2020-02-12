Parts Co. Asks 7th Circ. To Revive Foxconn Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- Taiwan-based electronics maker Foxconn can be sued in states like Illinois, where cars are sold that incorporate allegedly stolen trade secret technology, a high-tech parts manufacturer told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday in a fight to establish Illinois jurisdiction. JST Corp., which alleges Foxconn stole exclusive designs for special connectors used in computers and automotive systems, said during oral arguments that its injury occurred when the allegedly infringing connectors were sold in Illinois and assembled into General Motors vehicles and replacement parts. But on Wednesday, U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Barrett called it a “tricky case,” with JST’s legal theory subjecting Foxconn...

