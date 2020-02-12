Juul Tried To Recruit Miley Cyrus To Woo Kids, Mass. AG Says

Law360, Boston (February 12, 2020, 12:30 PM EST) -- Juul Labs Inc. put together a marketing campaign that aggressively targeted young people, seeking to recruit celebrities like Miley Cyrus and social media influencers and place ads in children's publications and television networks, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by Massachusetts. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey claims Juul used images depicting young, attractive people smoking e-cigarettes as part of an effort to hook underage customers. Flanked by public health officials, politicians and young people who said they tried e-cigarettes because they seemed tasty and “cool,” state Attorney General Maura Healey said her suit, while not the first against the company, sheds...

