Starks Says Confusion Grows Over Rural Broadband Funding

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- Revisions meant to clarify eligibility criteria for a Federal Communications Commission funding program for rural broadband have only made a "chaotic process" even more confusing, according to a Democratic FCC commissioner. FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said in a statement Friday that despite his previous warnings, recent changes fail to address his "fundamental concerns" that the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, or RDOF, will cut out state broadband partners. "In a confusing about-face, the majority's action ... effectively pits federal broadband dollars against state broadband dollars and penalizes states for their self-help in closing the digital divide," he said. "That is bad policy that should alarm our state partners." Starks' latest comments expanded...

