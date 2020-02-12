Wells Fargo Nixes Mandatory Arbitration For Sex Harassment

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 1:41 PM EST) -- Financial giant Wells Fargo & Co. said Wednesday it will stop requiring workers to sign away their rights to pursue sexual harassment claims in court, making it the latest corporate heavyweight to take such a step since the #MeToo movement went viral. David Galloreese, Wells Fargo’s head of human resources, made the announcement in a lengthy blog post in which he said the bank has “zero tolerance for sexual harassment” and that the shift away from mandating arbitration of such claims is an “appropriate” one “at this time.” Wells Fargo will stop requiring workers to pursue sexual harassment claims through arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS