Sprint/T-Mobile Approval Banks On Dish's 5G Success

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- A New York federal court this week accepted a bullish view of Dish Network’s viability as a new wireless provider, banking on the company’s emergence as a fourth wireless competitor to justify approving the Sprint's merger with T-Mobile. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero credited the satellite company with laying the groundwork for the speedy construction of a standalone 5G network and with striking viable wholesale arrangements with T-Mobile that will let it quickly offer service while the buildout is underway. Indeed, the winding approval process for the merger hinged largely on the role that Dish is expected to play in curing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS