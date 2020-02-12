Candy Buyer Asks 9th Circ. For Atty Fees In Slack-Fill Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- A woman who sued Tootsie Roll for allegedly underfilling boxes of candy urged a Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday to reverse a lower court's decision denying her attorney fees, saying her lawsuit was a reason Tootsie Roll changed its product labels, while the company said she's just trying to cut her losses. Ketrina Gordon contends U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer erred when he denied her request for attorney fees and litigation expenses because her 2017 lawsuit — accusing Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. of deceiving candy buyers with underfilled boxes of Junior Mints and Sugar Babies — was clearly the reason...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS