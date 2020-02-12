Dechert Demands Tax Break Double Dip For Moving Offices

Law360, Pittsburgh (February 12, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP told a Pennsylvania appeals court Wednesday that it should be entitled to tax breaks for relocating to a new office in Philadelphia, despite the state's insistence that the firm can't get those breaks twice for moving from a recently expired "Keystone Opportunity Zone" to a new one. Joseph Bright of Cozen O'Connor, representing Dechert, said there was nothing in the law — which gives a variety of state and local tax breaks over a period of time in exchange for bringing new employees, investments or businesses to blighted areas — that said businesses from an expired zone were barred...

