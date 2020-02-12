Judge Ends Kansas Atty's Suit Over Inflated Recovery Ads

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge ended a personal injury firm's two-year-long suit alleging a rival firm created an unfair competitive advantage by purportedly inflating client recoveries in their advertisements, ruling that the rival firm had produced adequate evidence that a $9.5 million settlement had been paid as advertised. The ruling was a blow to the Brave Law Firm, headed by plaintiffs' attorney Stephen Brave. The firm filed the lawsuit back in July 2017, accusing defendants Brad Pistotnik and his affiliated firms of violating the Lanham Act and Kansas state law by exaggerating verdicts and settlement figures in its television ads, direct mailers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS