Doctor’s Own Testimony Voids Trial Win Over Patient Death

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge ordered a new trial Wednesday in a suit accusing a doctor of causing a patient's death by misdiagnosing him with the flu, saying the doctor’s counsel elicited improper trial testimony from the doctor himself. Superior Court Judge Vivian L. Medinilla granted a post-trial bid for a new trial in a suit accusing Dr. Roger Stevenson of providing negligent medical care to Thomas Klosiewicz at an urgent care clinic in 2016 by misdiagnosing the patient with the flu instead of sepsis, causing his death one day later. The jury had determined that Stevenson did not violate the standard of care....

