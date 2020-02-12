Silk Road Dealer Busted In $19M Bitcoin Haul Gets 3½ Years

Law360, New York (February 12, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a 61-year-old Ohio businessman who sold oxycodone on the Silk Road online drug bazaar to 3½ years in prison Wednesday after the feds caught him lying about where he had gotten bitcoins that had surged in value to $19 million. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff also hit Hugh Brian Haney, who has forfeited his bitcoin haul, with a $10,000 fine. Once a successful Westerville, Ohio, toy merchant, Haney, who has already served time for a drug offense, sold oxycodone on Silk Road's "Pharmville" section in 2011 and 2012. He stopped in 2012 and was not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS