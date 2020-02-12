Black's Law Editor Can't Testify In Hess Valve Dispute

Law360, Houston (February 12, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- The editor-in-chief of Black's Law Dictionary can't testify for Schlumberger Technology Corp. in a Texas federal court trial as Hess Corp. seeks $218 million for allegedly faulty safety valves, the judge ruled Wednesday. In the bench trial before U.S. District Judge Sim Lake that began Feb. 3, Hess alleges it was sold four faulty valves and wants to recoup what it cost to retrieve and replace them from deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico, while Schlumberger points to the well operators as the cause of the failure. Hess alleges the valves it bought from Schlumberger did not conform to American Petroleum Institute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS