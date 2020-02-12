Minn. Tells State High Court It Properly Issued Mine Permits

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision that revoked permits issued for a proposed sulfide mine and processing plant and ordered the department to provide another opportunity to hear from opponents. The DNR said that it was right when it decided not to hold a contested case hearing to air advocates’ concerns about PolyMet Mining Corp’s project and that the appeals court was wrong to force it to do so despite the 14 years it spent on the review. The appeals court’s opinion would mean that almost any project...

