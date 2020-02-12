Ex-Judge Accused Of Being Drunk On Job Faces Docs Fight

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- Newark, New Jersey, urged a federal court Wednesday to stop a former municipal judge from getting her hands on communications dealing with closed sessions of the city council as she pursues a lawsuit alleging that she was falsely accused of being drunk on the job before her wrongful termination. The state's largest city called on the court to enter a protective order blocking Vanessa Williams Powell from accessing recordings, transcripts and other documents showing what occurred at executive sessions in May 2017, saying the materials are both irrelevant to her claims and protected by attorney-client privilege. The municipality noted that Democratic...

